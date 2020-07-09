Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – People worry again, will they buy gold? [Video]

Gold has pushed into $1800, yields on 10 year US bonds with a 0.8% fall, and the Melbourne lockdown [Video]

In this video, Alistair Schultz, Chief Market Analyst, has a look at the rise of gold as it pushes past the &1800 mark, Pandemic fiscal and monetary stimulus flooding markets fuelling fears of inflation. Read More...

People worry again, will they buy gold?

The US is still knee-deep in the first wave of Covid-19. So, gold should be still knee-deep in the bullish wave.

“Really not good.” This is how Anthony Fauci, the U.S. leading infectious disease expert and the member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, described the current state of the epidemic in America. Read More...

Gold holds firm above $1800 mark, just below multi-year tops

Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen trading above the $1810 level, well within the striking distance of multi-year tops.

Following the previous day's modest pullback, the commodity managed to regain positive traction on Thursday and stayed above the key $1800 mark for the third consecutive session. The US dollar remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Thursday and was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...