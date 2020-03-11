Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Peeks Above $1,700 amid Coronavirus Fears and Market Turmoil

Gold Lifted Amid Skepticism Over US Economic Stimulus

Gold started Wednesday on the front foot, while Asian stocks and the US dollar slumped and risk-off sentiment prevailed in the market. Investors were unimpressed so far by a stimulus package proposed by US President Donald Trump to address the economic fallout from the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the White House and Congress negotiated measures to support the US economy. President Trump proposed a temporary elimination of payroll taxes that could cost nearly $700 billion. Critics of the idea point out that payroll tax suspension would not help unemployed people and would not provide substantial relief for workers. On Tuesday, speaking at the White House during a meeting with insurance executives, Trump said the administration will provide assistance to cruise lines and airlines. Read more...

Gold Peeks Above $1,700 amid Coronavirus Fears and Market Turmoil

On Sunday, Italy registered a huge jump in new cases of the COVID-19, the stock market plunged, while the oil market crashed. Tuesday morning and Italy is on lockdown. Meanwhile, gold jumped above $1,700. What’s next for the yellow metal?

Gold Jumps Above $1,700

Last week, I wrote that:

from the fundamental point of view, the environment of fear, ultra low interest rates, weak equity markets and elevated stock market volatility should be positive for the yellow metal (…) the good news is that the markets expect further Fed’s interest rate cuts on the way – it lays the foundation for future gains in the gold market.

And indeed, we did not have to wait long for more gains. On Sunday, gold jumped briefly above $1,700, reaching another psychologically important level, as the chart below shows. The yellow metal made it to this price point for the first time since late 2012. Read more...

Gold sticks to gains near session tops, above $1660 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the $1666-67 region in the last hour.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the precious metal to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and recover a part of the previous session's negative move, led by resurgent US dollar demand and a strong recovery in the global risk sentiment.

The greenback made a solid comeback on Tuesday amid hopes of fiscal stimulus by the Trump administration. The market reacted positively to the news and was evident from a bullish mood across the global equity markets, which exerted some pressure on the commodity. Read more...