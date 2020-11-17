Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD path of least resistance appears down

Gold Futures: Extra rangebound likely
Open interest in gold futures markets shrunk by more than 1K contracts after three consecutive daily pullbacks on Monday, according to flash data from CME Group. On the other hand, volume went up by around 74K contracts following four daily drops in a row.
Gold seen within $1,960-$1,850
Gold charted an inconclusive session at the beginning of the week amidst rising open interest. That said, there is scope for further consolidation in the near-term likely between $1,960 and $1,850 per ounce. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's path of least resistance appears down – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) holds steady below $1900 following the coronavirus vaccine optimism led Monday's wild ride. The further upside appears elusive as the promising vaccine results imply a faster global economic recovery, as life is expected to return to normal sooner than previously expected.
Although the XAU/USD bulls may remain hopeful amid spiking virus infections and lockdown news from key Northern Hemisphere, which somewhat overshadows the vaccine optimism. Attention shifts towards the US retail spending data due later on Tuesday for fresh trading impulse amid covid developments. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900
Gold (XAU/USD) recovers ground in European trading, although remains within its familiar trading range below the critical $1900 level.
The yellow metal remains at the mercy of the coronavirus developments. Investors remain divided over the promising vaccine results on one hand while growing virus risks, amid surging cases and new lockdowns globally, stoke concerns about the economic recovery on the other hand. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1888.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1887.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1896.58
|Daily SMA50
|1905.33
|Daily SMA100
|1905.86
|Daily SMA200
|1787.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1899.14
|Previous Daily Low
|1864.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1965.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1877.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1885.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1868.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1849.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1833.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1902.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1918.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1937.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 amid reports that the EU and the UK are nearing a trade deal. BOE Governor Bailey expressed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine.
XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900
Gold stays below $1900 as virus woes outweigh vaccine hopes. XAU/USD formed long-legged doji on the daily sticks. Focus remains on the US Retail Sales and coronavirus data.
Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit
Bitcoin breaks through another important resistance area. The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.