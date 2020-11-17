Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD path of least resistance appears down

Gold Futures: Extra rangebound likely

Open interest in gold futures markets shrunk by more than 1K contracts after three consecutive daily pullbacks on Monday, according to flash data from CME Group. On the other hand, volume went up by around 74K contracts following four daily drops in a row.

Gold seen within $1,960-$1,850

Gold charted an inconclusive session at the beginning of the week amidst rising open interest. That said, there is scope for further consolidation in the near-term likely between $1,960 and $1,850 per ounce. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's path of least resistance appears down – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) holds steady below $1900 following the coronavirus vaccine optimism led Monday's wild ride. The further upside appears elusive as the promising vaccine results imply a faster global economic recovery, as life is expected to return to normal sooner than previously expected.

Although the XAU/USD bulls may remain hopeful amid spiking virus infections and lockdown news from key Northern Hemisphere, which somewhat overshadows the vaccine optimism. Attention shifts towards the US retail spending data due later on Tuesday for fresh trading impulse amid covid developments. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900

Gold (XAU/USD) recovers ground in European trading, although remains within its familiar trading range below the critical $1900 level.

The yellow metal remains at the mercy of the coronavirus developments. Investors remain divided over the promising vaccine results on one hand while growing virus risks, amid surging cases and new lockdowns globally, stoke concerns about the economic recovery on the other hand. Read more...