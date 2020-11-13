Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD pares early-week losses despite latest pullback from $1,883.93

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers eye $1,900 amid risk-off mood

Gold extends the previous day’s corrective recovery while picking up the bids near $1,877 during the early Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal consolidates the biggest losses in three months, marked on Monday, amid fresh risks emanating from the coronavirus (COVID-19), trade and political frontiers.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1877.79 Today Daily Change 2.10 Today Daily Change % 0.11 Today daily open 1875.69 Trends Daily SMA20 1898.03 Daily SMA50 1907.07 Daily SMA100 1903.54 Daily SMA200 1784.73 Levels Previous Daily High 1883.93 Previous Daily Low 1862.81 Previous Weekly High 1960.4 Previous Weekly Low 1873.52 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1875.86 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1870.88 Daily Pivot Point S1 1864.36 Daily Pivot Point S2 1853.02 Daily Pivot Point S3 1843.24 Daily Pivot Point R1 1885.48 Daily Pivot Point R2 1895.26 Daily Pivot Point R3 1906.6

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls take up the safe-haven baton on covid spread

The price of gold is trading at $1,881.76 and has travelled between a low of $1,862.88 and a high of $1,883.81 having accumulated around 0.90% in value at the time of writing. The US dollar continues to struggle on the bid as it tests a critical level of resistance and confluence in the recent 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the bearish impulse.

