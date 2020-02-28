Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Panic leads to speculation of a US Fed rate cut

Gold drops to weekly lows and rebounds, keeps the red below $1640 level

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Friday and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the $1620 region in the last hour.

Having failed to find acceptance above the $1650 region for two consecutive days, the precious metal witnessed some long-unwinding trade on Friday and retreated further from multi-year tops set earlier this week.

Gold Price Forecast: Panic leads to speculation of a US Fed rate cut

Gold prices soared at the beginning of the week, with spot hitting on Monday $1,689.27 a troy ounce, a level that was last seen in January 2013. Safe-haven assets, the bright metal included, gave up in favour of the American dollar, as generally encouraging US data provided support to the greenback. However, the sentiment toward the dollar took a turn to the worse on Wednesday, amid collapsing equities and Treasury yields. Wall Street plummeted, with the DJIA losing roughly 3,000 points these last few days, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note falling as low as 1.21%.

