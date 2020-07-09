Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD optimists await more clues to refresh multi-year top above $1,800

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD optimists await more clues to refresh multi-year top above $1,800
Gold prices take rounds to $1,810 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal crossed the $1,800 threshold while refreshing the multi-year to $1,818.17 the previous day. However, a lack of major directives afterward kept the bulls waiting.
Amid all the noise surrounding the record surge in the US coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and the Sino-American tension, the precious metal buyers chose to pick the greenback weakness to refresh the multi-year high on Wednesday. Also adding to the bull’s strength were doubts over further equity gains and volatile performances of other investment avenues.
On a break above the latter, the next resistance is seen at $1806, the pivot point one-week R2. Alternatively, the immediate downside could be cushioned at the pivot point one-week R2 near $1791.50.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1809.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1809.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1759.43
|Daily SMA50
|1733.57
|Daily SMA100
|1684.39
|Daily SMA200
|1597.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1818.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1791.66
|Previous Weekly High
|1789.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1757.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1808.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1801.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1794.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1780
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1768.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1821.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1833.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1847.88
Gold Price Analysis: Will it be a smooth journey to the all time high?
The daily chart shows an acceleration away from the top of the flag pattern. The price has now broken out of the blue resistance line which was the previous consolidation high back in 2011 after the price dropped from the all-time high.
Both the indicators are looking positive with the MACD histogram still green and the bars are still increasing in size. The signal lines are also still elevated and they have not had a bearish cross just yet. The Relative Strength Index indicator is in the overbought zone but in the past, it has stayed there for a while before the price dropped off.
Read more ...
