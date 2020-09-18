Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD on the verge of break to the $1,950s Volume Cluster

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,950 amid risk reset

Gold prices picked up bids in a small trading range between $1,942.34 and $1,949.60, currently around $1,946, during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Friday. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest since September 09 on early Thursday before recovering to $1,949.61. While risk factors flash mixed signals, US dollar weakness and a lack of major data/events could be cited for the bullion’s latest sideways performance.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1952.24 Today Daily Change 8.36 Today Daily Change % 0.43 Today daily open 1943.88 Trends Daily SMA20 1944.86 Daily SMA50 1932.04 Daily SMA100 1833.98 Daily SMA200 1712.31 Levels Previous Daily High 1961.04 Previous Daily Low 1932.88 Previous Weekly High 1966.54 Previous Weekly Low 1906.62 Previous Monthly High 2075.32 Previous Monthly Low 1863.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1943.64 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1950.28 Daily Pivot Point S1 1930.83 Daily Pivot Point S2 1917.77 Daily Pivot Point S3 1902.67 Daily Pivot Point R1 1958.99 Daily Pivot Point R2 1974.09 Daily Pivot Point R3 1987.15

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD on the verge of break to the $1,950s Volume Cluster

Gold has been idlling the Volume Point of Control (VPC) on the hourly chart in a period of consolidation following a break to the downside since the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

As it stands, the price is caught in a technical channel on the hourly chart from a where a breakout could result in a spike one way or the other. The current environment is bullish while price trades above the VPC and the 21-hour moving average, testing the resistance of the channel.

