Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD on the verge of a significant correction

Watchlist: A busy week ahead for forex and gold on the charts

In a quiet start to the week, it is a perfect time to scan the market for the possible trading opportunity and to prepare for probable outcomes from a technical perspective. First and foremost, the US dollar is one to monitor as it meets major support.

Moreover, a wider measure of dollar positioning shows that the greenback posted a net short position of $5.711 billion this week, from net shorts of $7.747 billion the week before.

Read more ...

The Chart of the Week: Gold on the verge of a significant correction

The price of gold is interesting at this juncture as it dips the toe in supply territory, just as the DXY meets a critical support area. Moreover, a wider measure of dollar positioning shows that the greenback posted a net short position of $5.711 billion this week, from net shorts of $7.747 billion the week before.

Read more ...