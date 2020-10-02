Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD on the path of least resistance above $1,900 [Video]

Gold: Looking to trade back above $1900 again [Video]

Gold seems to be taking back on board the safe haven flow today as markets react to the news of President Trump’s COVID infection. An early slide lower overnight has been bought into as gold has swung higher. This may though only be the start of the intraday volatility today as trader try to process so many potential scenarios (and conspiracy theories). The technicals show that gold is looking to now trade back above $1900 again, which begins to generate a more sustainable positive bias. The market is now trading inside the important band between $1902/$1926. The old support at $1902 is the start of a whole range of August/September lows and should now become a basis of resistance. So if the market can close clear above $1926 (which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of $1451/$2072) which was for so long considered to be a key closing support, then the outlook will really begin to show signs of sustainable improvement. The rally throughout this week is beginning to look as though it is one of substance. Read More...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD on the path of least resistance above $1,900 on Trump’s quarantine – Confluence Detector

Gold regains $1,900, currently around $1,908, following its almost $10.00 run-up during the pre-European session on Friday. The yellow metal recently surged after US President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Following the test results, the White House physician Sean Conley said, as per the CNBC, the President “to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering”. However, the risks slump after the announcement at the time when the US stimulus deadlock needed a strong push. Read More...

Some near term indicators for gold

India is the world's second-largest gold buyer and it will normally step up its gold purchases for Diwali. This year Diwali is around mid-November. If you look at the cumulative return by month over the last 10 years you can see that gold tends to gain in October. The chart below shows that January is very rarely a down month and October tends to end the month more positively than not too. The key reason for January's gains is that China, the world's largest gold buyer, increases their purchases in time for the lunar new year.

Another key indicator for gold is the fact that real yields and gold tend to move together. So, a helpful chart to be looking at is the real yields of 10 year US bonds with a gold chart. The real yield of a 10 year US bond is simply the value of the bond once inflation has been factored in. Real yields are currently negative at around -1.25%. This means that the yield of the bond is actually losing value! That is an incentive to hold gold over cash and over 10-year bonds for some investors. The relationship is very tight between real yields and gold prices and well worth being aware of. Read More...