Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD on the front foot inside short-term rising trend channel

Gold Technical Analysis: On the front foot inside short-term rising trend channel

Gold prices stay inside the weekly rising trend channel while taking rounds to 1,673 ahead of the European session on Friday. Also favoring the buyers is the bullion’s sustained trading above 100 and 200-bar SMAs.

However, overbought RSI conditions seem to limit the yellow metal’s further upside, which in turn highlights the channel’s support of $1,654 as the key. Should the safe-haven declines below $1,654, 100-bar SMA near $1,621 and 200-bar SMA around $1,595 could gain the sellers' attention.

Gold extends recovery as stocks, yields and dollar drop

After last week’s big drop, gold has staged a sharp rally and looks set to break to a new high for the year. Investors are ignoring concerns over physical demand for the precious metal and instead concentrating on its appeal as a safe-haven commodity. The metal has risen to a high so far of $1666, supported by this week’s emergency rate cuts by global central banks and renewed falls for stocks while the 10-year Treasury yield has hit a new all-time low of 0.912%.

