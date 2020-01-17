Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD on the back foot below 10-day SMA amid broad USD strength, risk-on

Gold Price Analysis: MACD offers bearish signal for first since November

A  gold price indicator is offering a bearish signal for the first time in nearly two months. The MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and gauge trend strength, has crossed below zero, confirming a bearish reversal. The indicator was last seen printing negative values on Nov. 28.

While the MACD has turned bearish, the candlestick arrangement on the daily chart is indicating the price pullback from six-year highs above $1,600 may be over. 

Gold: On the back foot below 10-day SMA amid broad USD strength, risk-on

Gold prices seesaw near $1,552 during Friday’s early Asian session. The yellow metal dropped the previous day, closed below 10-day SMA, after the US dollar’s (USD) broad gains and market’s rush to riskier assets on the back of improved trade sentiment. Even so, the US Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow anticipated a slower growth figure in the fourth quarter.

As per the latest data from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Atlanta, mostly known as Atlanta Fed, “the GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2019 is 1.8 percent on January 16, down from 2.3 percent on January 10.”

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1553.22
Today Daily Change -0.64
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1553.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1531.14
Daily SMA50 1492.81
Daily SMA100 1496.79
Daily SMA200 1436.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1558.15
Previous Daily Low 1548.3
Previous Weekly High 1611.3
Previous Weekly Low 1540.3
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1552.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1554.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 1548.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1543.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 1538.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 1558.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1563.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 1568.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

