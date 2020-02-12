Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD on the back foot below $1,570 as coronavirus fears recede

Gold: On the back foot below $1,570 as coronavirus fears recede

Gold prices seesaw near $1,567, following the decline to the intra-day low of $1,566, by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion registers the second day of declines based on the recent recovery in trade sentiment. While overall optimism conveyed by the major central bankers could be cited as an additional force, the main reason behind the recent risk recovery seems to be receding new cases of coronavirus infected and dead people from China.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1567.68 Today Daily Change -0.96 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 1568.64 Trends Daily SMA20 1567.01 Daily SMA50 1530.38 Daily SMA100 1507 Daily SMA200 1462.01 Levels Previous Daily High 1574.12 Previous Daily Low 1562.11 Previous Weekly High 1594.01 Previous Weekly Low 1547.56 Previous Monthly High 1611.53 Previous Monthly Low 1517.1 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1566.7 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1569.53 Daily Pivot Point S1 1562.46 Daily Pivot Point S2 1556.28 Daily Pivot Point S3 1550.45 Daily Pivot Point R1 1574.47 Daily Pivot Point R2 1580.3 Daily Pivot Point R3 1586.48

Gold Price Analysis: Potential head-and-shoulders on the daily line chart

Gold seems to be charting a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily line chart. A close below the neckline support at $1,555 would confirm breakdown and open the doors to $1,521 (target as per the measured move method).

At press time, the yellow metal is sidelined at $1,567. The prospects of gold completing a head-and-shoulders pattern would weaken if prices close above the Feb. 10 high of $1,572. That will likely fuel a re-test of levels above $1,580.

