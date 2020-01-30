Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD on its way to $1,582/83 resistance confluence

Gold Price Analysis: On its way to $1,582/83 resistance confluence

Gold prices are up 0.16% to $1,579.50 during early Thursday. The bullion recently took a U-turn from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from January 08 to 14. However, a descending trend line stretched from the monthly top and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement could keep buyers in check.

While the MACD’s latest pattern suggests its recovery, buyers can target $1,600 on the sustained break of $1,582/83 confluence. It should also be noted that the monthly top near $1,612 holds the key to the precious metal’s additional rise.

Read more ...

Gold: Modestly flat around $1575, trade/coronavirus in the spotlight

Gold prices wait for clues to extend the earlier recovery while taking rounds to $1,575 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal recently recovered after the Fed reiterated its dovish stance while worries surrounding China’s coronavirus keep the risk-tone heavy. Also contributing to the risk aversion were trade headlines from the White House.

The US Federal Reserve matched wide market expectations of not altering the current monetary policy, offering Fed Interest Rate within the target range of 1.5% - 1.75% range. However, the US central bank Chairman Jerome Powell cited likely weakness in manufacturing and inflation while staying ready to act if needed.

Read more ...