Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD off session highs, inverted hammer on 1H

Gold Price Analysis: Off session highs, inverted hammer on 1H

Gold has pulled back to $1,594 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,606 at 01:25 GMT. The pullback in the safe-haven metal could be associated with the risk recovery in the equity markets and could be extended further, as bearish signs have emerged on the hourly (1H) chart.

To start with the 50-hour and 200-hour averages have produced a bearish crossover. The previous hourly candle took shape of an inverted bearish hammer. That candle suggests the bounce from Friday's low of $1,563 has ended.

Gold pierces $1,600 with eyes on coronavirus headlines

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is trading in seven-year’s highs.



Gold prices take the bids to an intra-day high near $1,595 during the Asian session on Monday. With that, the bullion recovers Friday’s losses from the lowest since February 12, 2020. Despite its run to the multi-month top during February, the safe-haven recently witnessed pullback as magnified risk-aversion due to coronavirus outbreak pushed traders off from commodities.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1598.3 Today Daily Change 19.80 Today Daily Change % 1.25 Today daily open 1578.5 Trends Daily SMA20 1594.74 Daily SMA50 1566.05 Daily SMA100 1521.73 Daily SMA200 1483.13 Levels Previous Daily High 1649.62 Previous Daily Low 1562.94 Previous Weekly High 1689.4 Previous Weekly Low 1562.94 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1596.05 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1616.51 Daily Pivot Point S1 1544.42 Daily Pivot Point S2 1510.34 Daily Pivot Point S3 1457.74 Daily Pivot Point R1 1631.1 Daily Pivot Point R2 1683.7 Daily Pivot Point R3 1717.78



