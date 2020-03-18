Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD off session highs despite losses in the US stock futures

Gold: Off session highs despite losses in the US stock futures

Gold is currently trading at $1,533 per Oz, having set a session high of $1,546 three hours ago. So far, the yellow metal has traded well within Tuesday's price range of $1,554 to $1,465.

The yellow metal has pulled back from session highs despite the losses in the US stock futures. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 3% loss. Meanwhile, stocks in Australia are down over 4%, while those in Hang Seng are down 1%.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1534.74 Today Daily Change 5.86 Today Daily Change % 0.38 Today daily open 1528.88 Trends Daily SMA20 1616.93 Daily SMA50 1587.13 Daily SMA100 1535.95 Daily SMA200 1500.99 Levels Previous Daily High 1554.06 Previous Daily Low 1465.8 Previous Weekly High 1703.4 Previous Weekly Low 1504.72 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1520.34 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1499.52 Daily Pivot Point S1 1478.43 Daily Pivot Point S2 1427.99 Daily Pivot Point S3 1390.17 Daily Pivot Point R1 1566.69 Daily Pivot Point R2 1604.51 Daily Pivot Point R3 1654.95

Gold Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci guards immediate upside towards $1,550

While extending its recovery gains, Gold prices rise 0.58% to $1,537.50 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the bullion accelerates the U-turn from 200-day SMA beyond 100-day SMA while also confronting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the precious metal’s rise from November 2019 to March 2020.

A sustained break of 1,544 immediate resistance, comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, will still need to cross the 50% of Fibonacci retracement, at $1,575 to aim for 50-day SMA level of $1,587.

Read more ...