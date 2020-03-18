Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD off session highs despite losses in the US stock futures

Gold: Off session highs despite losses in the US stock futures
Gold is currently trading at $1,533 per Oz, having set a session high of $1,546 three hours ago. So far, the yellow metal has traded well within Tuesday's price range of $1,554 to $1,465.
The yellow metal has pulled back from session highs despite the losses in the US stock futures. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 3% loss. Meanwhile, stocks in Australia are down over 4%, while those in Hang Seng are down 1%.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1534.74
|Today Daily Change
|5.86
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1528.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1616.93
|Daily SMA50
|1587.13
|Daily SMA100
|1535.95
|Daily SMA200
|1500.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1554.06
|Previous Daily Low
|1465.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1703.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1504.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1520.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1499.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1478.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1427.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1390.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1566.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1604.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1654.95
Gold Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci guards immediate upside towards $1,550
While extending its recovery gains, Gold prices rise 0.58% to $1,537.50 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the bullion accelerates the U-turn from 200-day SMA beyond 100-day SMA while also confronting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the precious metal’s rise from November 2019 to March 2020.
A sustained break of 1,544 immediate resistance, comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, will still need to cross the 50% of Fibonacci retracement, at $1,575 to aim for 50-day SMA level of $1,587.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
