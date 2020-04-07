Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD off highs, still positive above $1,650 amid mild risk-on

Gold off highs, still positive above $1,650 amid mild risk-on

Gold steps back from an intraday high of $1,674.15 to $1,663 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the yellow metal registers 0.20% gains while also staying near to the recently flashed four-week high.

The yellow metal’s recent upside could be attributed to the market’s risk recovery based on the improvements in the coronavirus (COVID-19) data from Italy and Spain, as well as US President Donald Trump’s readiness to announce another aid package to combat the virus.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1659.55 Today Daily Change 0.03 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 1659.52 Trends Daily SMA20 1581.43 Daily SMA50 1594.44 Daily SMA100 1550.69 Daily SMA200 1515.43 Levels Previous Daily High 1669.3 Previous Daily Low 1609.15 Previous Weekly High 1636.13 Previous Weekly Low 1568.46 Previous Monthly High 1703.27 Previous Monthly Low 1451.3 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1646.32 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1632.13 Daily Pivot Point S1 1622.68 Daily Pivot Point S2 1585.84 Daily Pivot Point S3 1562.53 Daily Pivot Point R1 1682.83 Daily Pivot Point R2 1706.14 Daily Pivot Point R3 1742.98

Gold Price Analysis: Refreshes four-week high, $1,685 on bulls’ radar

Gold prices remain on the front foot while taking the bids near $1,668, up 0.70%, amid the Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the bullion refreshes the four-week high with an intraday peak of $1,674.15 while also marking a fifth consecutive daily gain.

While the yellow metal’s sustained trading beyond March 26 top suggests its further upside, an ascending trend line since March 13, 2020, seems to be the immediate resistance to watch.

