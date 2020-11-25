Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD off highs but remains supported above $1800 for now

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD teasing rising channel breakdown on 1H chart

The recovery in Gold (XAU/USD) faltered at the rising channel hurdle near $1818 and since then the prices turned south, in a bid to test the four-month lows of $1800 reached Monday.

The bears are fighting back control, as gold looks poised to dive out of the rising channel pattern formed on the hourly chart. An hourly close below the rising trendline support at $1804 could validate the bearish formation, opening floors towards the multi-month lows. A breach of the last could expose the critical 200-daily moving average (DMA), now located at $1798.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD off highs but remains supported above $1800 for now

Spot gold prices trade close to the $1810 level, off earlier highs of just under $1818, but still in the green on the day by around 0.1% or $2. Gold took a beating on Monday and Tuesday by the combination of vaccine news from AstraZeneca and the news that former Fed Chair Janet Yellen had been picked as Treasury Secretary, comments TD Securities, who observe that US yield curve steepening that this news caused prompted “weak longs” to exit.

