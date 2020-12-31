Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD nudges towards $1890, eyes bullish breakout in 2021

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls flirt with $1,900 amid mixed clues

Gold prices stay on the front foot around $1,895, up 0.10% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal recently gained bids amid a weak US dollar and cautious optimism in the market. However, the year-end sparse trading and a light calendar keep the bullion trader away from the desk.

Despite the lack of major play on the chart, gold buyers are gradually tightening their controls over the commodity as the US dollar stays heavy near April 2018 levels.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1897.58 Today Daily Change 4.28 Today Daily Change % 0.23 Today daily open 1893.3 Trends Daily SMA20 1862.7 Daily SMA50 1866.26 Daily SMA100 1895.6 Daily SMA200 1828.84 Levels Previous Daily High 1893.62 Previous Daily Low 1876.16 Previous Weekly High 1906.87 Previous Weekly Low 1855.28 Previous Monthly High 1965.58 Previous Monthly Low 1764.6 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1886.95 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1882.83 Daily Pivot Point S1 1881.77 Daily Pivot Point S2 1870.23 Daily Pivot Point S3 1864.31 Daily Pivot Point R1 1899.23 Daily Pivot Point R2 1905.15 Daily Pivot Point R3 1916.69

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nudges towards $1890, eyes bullish breakout in 2021

Spot gold (XAU/USD) is grinding back towards the $1890 level, up just over $10 or around 0.6% on the day. USD weakness has been the driving force behind the broad gains being seen across precious metals markets on Wednesday; the Dollar Index fell below its previous annual lows around 89.70 to set new lows in the 89.50s (although has recovered back towards 89.70 in recent trade). Remember that spot precious metal prices (which are of course priced in US dollars) have a negative relationship to the US dollar.



