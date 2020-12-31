Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD nudges towards $1890, eyes bullish breakout in 2021

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls flirt with $1,900 amid mixed clues

Gold prices stay on the front foot around $1,895, up 0.10% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal recently gained bids amid a weak US dollar and cautious optimism in the market. However, the year-end sparse trading and a light calendar keep the bullion trader away from the desk.

Despite the lack of major play on the chart, gold buyers are gradually tightening their controls over the commodity as the US dollar stays heavy near April 2018 levels. 

Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1897.58
Today Daily Change 4.28
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1893.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1862.7
Daily SMA50 1866.26
Daily SMA100 1895.6
Daily SMA200 1828.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1893.62
Previous Daily Low 1876.16
Previous Weekly High 1906.87
Previous Weekly Low 1855.28
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1886.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1882.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 1881.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 1870.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 1864.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1899.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 1905.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 1916.69

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nudges towards $1890, eyes bullish breakout in 2021

Spot gold (XAU/USD) is grinding back towards the $1890 level, up just over $10 or around 0.6% on the day. USD weakness has been the driving force behind the broad gains being seen across precious metals markets on Wednesday; the Dollar Index fell below its previous annual lows around 89.70 to set new lows in the 89.50s (although has recovered back towards 89.70 in recent trade). Remember that spot precious metal prices (which are of course priced in US dollars) have a negative relationship to the US dollar.
 
Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD crosses 0.7700 despite mixed China PMI data

AUD/USD crosses 0.7700 despite mixed China PMI data

AUD/USD rises to the fresh high since April 2018 following China’s NBS PMI data. Risk-tone remains positive tracking Wall Street gains and Brexit deal passage amid a light calendar. US stimulus, virus updates are the key before the year ends.

AUD/USD News

NZD/USD extends north-run to fresh 32-month high above 0.7200 after China PMI

NZD/USD extends north-run to fresh 32-month high above 0.7200 after China PMI

NZD/USD refreshes the highest level since April 2018 after China’s official activity data for December. NBS Manufacturing PMI eases to 51.9, Non-Manufacturing PMI jumps to 55.7. Risks also remain mildly bid despite virus woes, US paycheck uncertainty.

NZD/USD News

Gold bulls flirt with $1,900 amid mixed clues

Gold bulls flirt with $1,900 amid mixed clues

Gold refreshes weekly top while rising for the third consecutive day towards the $1,900 mark. Covid woes regain traction even as vaccine hopes strengthen, US-Europe tension escalates without major audience.

Gold news

GBP/USD refreshes 31-month top above 1.3600 as UK Parliament approves Brexit deal

GBP/USD refreshes 31-month top above 1.3600 as UK Parliament approves Brexit deal

GBP/USD stays on the front foot near the multi-month top, rises for the third consecutive day. UK’s House of Lords approved post-Brexit trade agreement, as expected. UK PM Johnson said Britain is in a "race" to roll out covid vaccine to avoid a third national lockdown.

GBP/USD News

US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism

US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism

DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures