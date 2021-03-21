Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD next significant move depends on US T-bond yields

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pulls back below $1,750 as market sentiment sours

Gold begins the week on a back foot, currently down 0.27% to $1,740, as risk-off mood extends to Monday. Challenges to the risks concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), fears of liquidity crunch and geopolitics seem to have recently weighed on the stock futures and commodities.

Weekly open couldn’t defy Friday’s risk aversion, actually magnified, after weekend headlines favor previously downbeat sentiment mainly concerning the Fed and covid.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1739.85 Today Daily Change -5.65 Today Daily Change % -0.32 Today daily open 1745.5 Trends Daily SMA20 1736.99 Daily SMA50 1793.99 Daily SMA100 1831.46 Daily SMA200 1860.55 Levels Previous Daily High 1746.86 Previous Daily Low 1728.56 Previous Weekly High 1755.59 Previous Weekly Low 1719.3 Previous Monthly High 1871.9 Previous Monthly Low 1717.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1739.87 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1735.55 Daily Pivot Point S1 1733.75 Daily Pivot Point S2 1722.01 Daily Pivot Point S3 1715.45 Daily Pivot Point R1 1752.05 Daily Pivot Point R2 1758.61 Daily Pivot Point R3 1770.35

