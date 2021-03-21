Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD next significant move depends on US T-bond yields

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pulls back below $1,750 as market sentiment sours
Gold begins the week on a back foot, currently down 0.27% to $1,740, as risk-off mood extends to Monday. Challenges to the risks concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), fears of liquidity crunch and geopolitics seem to have recently weighed on the stock futures and commodities.
Weekly open couldn’t defy Friday’s risk aversion, actually magnified, after weekend headlines favor previously downbeat sentiment mainly concerning the Fed and covid.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1739.85
|Today Daily Change
|-5.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1745.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1736.99
|Daily SMA50
|1793.99
|Daily SMA100
|1831.46
|Daily SMA200
|1860.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1746.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1728.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1755.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|1719.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1733.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1722.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1715.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1752.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1758.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1770.35
Gold Weekly Forecast: Next significant XAU/USD move depends on US T-bond yields
Gold started the week in a quiet manner as investors refrained from taking large positions ahead of the FOMC’s policy announcements. After fluctuating in a relatively tight range below $1,740 during the first couple days of the week, the XAU/USD pair capitalized on the broad USD weakness on Wednesday and extended its climb to a fresh two-week high of $1,755.59 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday.
