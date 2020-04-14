Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Next major wave high around $1800.00

Gold Futures: Scope for further upside
Traders added nearly 3.8K contracts to their open interest positions in Gold futures markets, reaching the second consecutive build according to preliminary figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume shrunk by almost 64K contracts, partially reversing the previous build. Read more…
Gold: Bulls keep the baton above $1700, ignore pullback from multi-year high
Gold pulls back from the multi-year high, flashed during early-Asia, while taking rounds to $1,715 amid the pre-Europe session on Tuesday.
In addition to the early-day upbeat comments from the US Task Force Briefings, headlines from the UK also suggest the coronavirus (COVID-19) is near to its estimated peak. The same could negatively affect the gold’s safe-haven demand that has recently fuelled the bullion to the highest since November 2012. Read more...
Gold: Next major wave high around $1800.00
There has been a shift in gold over the last few weeks which had led to the precious metal pushing higher but the next distribution area looks like it could be a tough nut to crack, as FXStreet’s analyst Rajan Dhall notes. Read more...
