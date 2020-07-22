Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – New wave of economic stimulus lifts gold [Video]

Gold: The move through $1818 resistance has opened the door to the next leg higher [Video]
A huge breakout on gold to multi-years has come as the market has accelerated higher in recent sessions. The move through $1818 resistance has really opened the door to the next leg higher. The near term target of $1848 has been achieved, whilst our implied upside targets of the April to June consolidation rectangle have also pretty much all been achieved now too. Essentially it is now just the all-time high of $1920 to come. Read more...
New wave of economic stimulus lifts gold
European leaders stroke a historic deal that could be a game-changer and provide a support for the euro and gold against the U.S. dollar.
Historic deal. Pivotal moment for Europe. On Monday, the EU leaders agreed on a massive economic stimulus plan, after a long and crotchety summit. If passed through the European Parliament and ratified by all EU states, the European Commission could borrow 750 billion euros to finance the recovery fund and distribute 390 billion in grants and 360 billion in loans across the countries most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more...
Gold and silver prices soar as US-China tensions escalate
Gold and silver prices rose to multi-year highs as investors reacted to stimulus news and new tensions between the United States and China. Silver price reached an intraday high of $22.80 while gold reached a high of $1,865. In a statement after meeting White House officials, Senator Mitch McConnel said that the economy needed another round of stimulus as it battled the virus. This means that Republicans in Senate and Democrats in the House could reach a deal. Traders view stimulus as being negative for the US dollar. Meanwhile, the rising tensions between the US and China pushed the precious metals higher. According to the Chinese, the State Department ordered China to close its consulate in Houston. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.