Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – New wave of economic stimulus lifts gold [Video]

Gold: The move through $1818 resistance has opened the door to the next leg higher [Video]

A huge breakout on gold to multi-years has come as the market has accelerated higher in recent sessions. The move through $1818 resistance has really opened the door to the next leg higher. The near term target of $1848 has been achieved, whilst our implied upside targets of the April to June consolidation rectangle have also pretty much all been achieved now too. Essentially it is now just the all-time high of $1920 to come. Read more...

New wave of economic stimulus lifts gold

European leaders stroke a historic deal that could be a game-changer and provide a support for the euro and gold against the U.S. dollar.

Historic deal. Pivotal moment for Europe. On Monday, the EU leaders agreed on a massive economic stimulus plan, after a long and crotchety summit. If passed through the European Parliament and ratified by all EU states, the European Commission could borrow 750 billion euros to finance the recovery fund and distribute 390 billion in grants and 360 billion in loans across the countries most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more...

Gold and silver prices soar as US-China tensions escalate

Gold and silver prices rose to multi-year highs as investors reacted to stimulus news and new tensions between the United States and China. Silver price reached an intraday high of $22.80 while gold reached a high of $1,865. In a statement after meeting White House officials, Senator Mitch McConnel said that the economy needed another round of stimulus as it battled the virus. This means that Republicans in Senate and Democrats in the House could reach a deal. Traders view stimulus as being negative for the US dollar. Meanwhile, the rising tensions between the US and China pushed the precious metals higher. According to the Chinese, the State Department ordered China to close its consulate in Houston. Read more...