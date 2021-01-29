Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD neutral/bullish very near-term

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's bearish bias intact while below 200-DMA
Gold (XAU/USD) fails to resist above the $1850 level once again, as sellers return in early European trading.
Despite the latest leg down, gold prices remain in a familiar range of around $1840-45 levels, awaiting fresh impetus from the US economic data.
The US dollar clings onto its recovery gains across its main rivals, as the risk-off action in the US stock futures weighs on the market mood amid ongoing Wall Street speculative trades and vaccine concerns. Read more...
Gold Futures: Neutral/bullish very near-term
Open interest in gold futures markets reversed two daily pullbacks in a row and increased by nearly 3K contracts on Thursday, in light of preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, partially reversed the previous build and shrunk by around 59.3K contracts.
Gold still looks supported near $1,800
Thursday's inconclusive price action in gold prices was against the backdrop of rising open interest, opening the door to the continuation of some consolidation or even bouts of strength in the very near-term. In the meantime, the $1,800 mark per ounce remains a solid support for the time being. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD approaches yearly high as equities attempt recovery
The financial world is all about equities’ behavior these days. Wall Street pulling off daily lows adds pressure on the greenback, which in turn results in higher highs for GBP/USD. Mixed vaccines-related news taking their toll.
Gamestop Stock News: GME rises as SEC comments on recent activity
Shares in Gamestop (GME) resumed their recent surge on Friday, bouncing back from heavy losses seen on Thursday. GME shares were up 60% at $314 at the time of writing.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Robinhood suspends cryptocurrency trading following Doge’s 1,000% rally
Robinhood has just restricted cryptocurrency trading as Dogecoin price exploded by 1,000%. The trading app has been under a lot of criticism lately after limiting buy orders for GameStop. A famous Reddit group named WallStreetBets boosted GameStop stock to fight shorts.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.