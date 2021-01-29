Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD neutral/bullish very near-term

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's bearish bias intact while below 200-DMA

Gold (XAU/USD) fails to resist above the $1850 level once again, as sellers return in early European trading.

Despite the latest leg down, gold prices remain in a familiar range of around $1840-45 levels, awaiting fresh impetus from the US economic data.

The US dollar clings onto its recovery gains across its main rivals, as the risk-off action in the US stock futures weighs on the market mood amid ongoing Wall Street speculative trades and vaccine concerns. Read more...

Gold Futures: Neutral/bullish very near-term

Open interest in gold futures markets reversed two daily pullbacks in a row and increased by nearly 3K contracts on Thursday, in light of preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, partially reversed the previous build and shrunk by around 59.3K contracts.

Gold still looks supported near $1,800

Thursday's inconclusive price action in gold prices was against the backdrop of rising open interest, opening the door to the continuation of some consolidation or even bouts of strength in the very near-term. In the meantime, the $1,800 mark per ounce remains a solid support for the time being. Read more...