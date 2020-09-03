Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD negative momentum intact after being unable to recover $1,950

Does gold still have plenty of potential?

Central banks have aggressively cut interest rates, often in combination with quantitative easing and other non-traditional policy measures. Governments have also approved massive rescue packages to support their local economies. And much more may be needed. These initiatives have increased concerns that easy money, rather than fundamentals, is fuelling the stock market rally and that all the extra money being pumped into the system may result in very high inflation or, at the very least, currency debasements.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops to one-week lows, a test of $1900 on the cards

Gold prices are falling sharply on Thursday despite the risk aversion environment. XAU/USD dropped further and bottomed at $1,921/oz, reaching the lowest level in a week. It then bounced to the upside, and currently trades at $1,925, still under pressure.

In Wall Street, main indexes are falling sharply. The Dow Jones drops 2.0% and the Nasdaq 4.10%. Techs are leading the sell-off. The yen, the Swiss franc and the dollar benefit but gold remained under pressure.

