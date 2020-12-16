Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD needs to crack $1,856 to unleash the upside

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to extend Fed-led run-up beyond $1,850, US stimulus in focus

Gold bulls seem tiring around $1,866, currently near $1,863, as Wednesday’s North American trading session comes to an end. While optimism surrounding US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus and the upbeat Brexit headlines favored the risks, US dollar weakness added a cherry on the pie after the Fed’s dovish outlook. Though, bullion traders turn cautious as the American Congress jostles with the much-awaited stimulus and the Fed-led showdown ends.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1863.86
Today Daily Change 9.34
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 1854.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1834.31
Daily SMA50 1872.81
Daily SMA100 1908.08
Daily SMA200 1810.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1855.47
Previous Daily Low 1825.59
Previous Weekly High 1875.34
Previous Weekly Low 1822.22
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1844.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1837
Daily Pivot Point S1 1834.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 1815.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 1805.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 1864.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 1875.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 1894.68

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to crack $1,856 to unleash the upside – Confluence Detector

Gold has been edging higher amid growing hopes that Democrats and Republicans are nearing a stimulus bill. The latest reports suggest that the parties have set aside the most contentious topics and are ready to forge an accord worth some $900 billion. The funds would boost the precious metal.

The Federal Reserve is also in focus and any help would also send XAU/USD higher. How is it positioned on the technical charts? 
 
fxsoriginal

