Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD needs to break out of range to find direction

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls holding the fort in $1,730

Bulls keep hold of the reigns at the start of the week with the price holding $1,730. USD could be due for a significant correction on the daily chart. Both hourly and daily resistances are in focus.

Gold bulls seek a test of hourly resistance ahead of a break of the daily 21 EMA. The following illustrates the market structure and where the next opportunity could come of a bullish surge.

Read more ...

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD needs to break out of range to find direction

The XAU/USD pair struggled to find direction and fluctuated in a relatively tight range throughout the week as key technical levels remained intact. Although the greenback continued to outperform its major rivals on the back of upbeat data releases, XAU/USD stayed relatively calm as the inversely correlated 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a deep correction and snapped a seven-week rising streak. Ahead of the weekend, the USD struggled to find demand but the recovering US T-bond yields did not allow gold to gain traction. Following the choppy action, XAU/USD closed the week with small losses a little above $1,730.

Read more ...