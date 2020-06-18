Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD need to break $1733 for the bulls to take charge

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the recovery below $1730

Having faced resistance once again above the 1730 level, Gold (XAU/USD) is ranging in a $5 tight band so far this Thursday’s Asian trading. The XAU bulls are consolidating the recovery from Wednesday’s low of 1712.76, awaiting fresh impetus from the sentiment on the global markets and US Jobless Claims data.

On Wednesday, the price dropped more than $15 in less than an hour after the market mood in Europe turned sour and lifted the haven bids for the greenback across the board. It was more to do with the looming concerns over the second-wave of coronavirus in the US and China.

The yellow metal staged a solid comeback in the NA session after the risk trading chopped around amid mixed clues, US virus spread and Fed Chair Powell’s dire economic outlook.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1726.76 Today Daily Change -0.26 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 1727.02 Trends Daily SMA20 1720.62 Daily SMA50 1714.11 Daily SMA100 1655.07 Daily SMA200 1577.73 Levels Previous Daily High 1730.32 Previous Daily Low 1712.76 Previous Weekly High 1744.75 Previous Weekly Low 1677.73 Previous Monthly High 1765.38 Previous Monthly Low 1670.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1719.47 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1723.61 Daily Pivot Point S1 1716.41 Daily Pivot Point S2 1705.81 Daily Pivot Point S3 1698.85 Daily Pivot Point R1 1733.97 Daily Pivot Point R2 1740.93 Daily Pivot Point R3 1751.53

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD need to break $1733 for the bulls to take charge

The price action in gold has been lacklustre to say the least in recent sessions. It seems like investors are waiting for the next catalyst for a move rather than investing in the precious metal in these uncertain times.

Just yesterday there was an escalation of tensions between North Korea and South Korea when the North Korean's attacked the communications office the two shared in the southern territory. Adding to this China and India became involved in a dispute at the border they share and 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Gold did not move an inch.

