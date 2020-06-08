Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD nears five-week low, under $1,700, amid broad risk-on sentiment

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nears five-week low, under $1,700, amid broad risk-on sentiment

Gold prices take rounds to $1,685.13 at the start of the week’s trading. Despite being above Friday’s low of $1,670.76, the bullion nears the lowest in more than a month as safe-havens remains offered amid broadly upbeat trading sentiment.

Friday’s US employment numbers hinted that the coronavirus (COVID-14) impact on the jobs market could be temporary and that the global economies could recover quickly. The headlines US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose 2.5 million versus expectations of -8 million. Further, the Unemployment Rate also added to the optimism by 13.3%, lesser than the 19.8% forecast.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1683.54
Today Daily Change -1.59
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1685.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.01
Daily SMA50 1697.49
Daily SMA100 1642.4
Daily SMA200 1569.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1716.59
Previous Daily Low 1670.76
Previous Weekly High 1745.12
Previous Weekly Low 1670.76
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1688.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1699.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 1665.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 1645
Daily Pivot Point S3 1619.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 1710.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 1736.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 1756.72

 

Gold Price Forecast: The tide turned alongside sentiment

Gold prices are ending a third consecutive week in the red, collapsing towards the 1,670.00 level at the end of the week. The metal has been under pressure amid a stock market run, based purely on hopes of economic recoveries. Market players decided to ignore most of the negative factors that surged these last few days, including renewed stress between the US and China and riots in the world’s largest economy.

The US Nonfarm Payroll report released this Friday is behind the latest leg lower, as the economy surprisingly added 2.5 million jobs in May, while the unemployment rate increased to just 13.3%, against expectations of 19.8%. The numbers boosted hopes for an economic pickup, and equities soared, with US indexes soaring to their highest in three months. The dollar was only able to appreciate against safe-haven rivals.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Signatures