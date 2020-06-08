Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD nears five-week low, under $1,700, amid broad risk-on sentiment

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nears five-week low, under $1,700, amid broad risk-on sentiment
Gold prices take rounds to $1,685.13 at the start of the week’s trading. Despite being above Friday’s low of $1,670.76, the bullion nears the lowest in more than a month as safe-havens remains offered amid broadly upbeat trading sentiment.
Friday’s US employment numbers hinted that the coronavirus (COVID-14) impact on the jobs market could be temporary and that the global economies could recover quickly. The headlines US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose 2.5 million versus expectations of -8 million. Further, the Unemployment Rate also added to the optimism by 13.3%, lesser than the 19.8% forecast.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1683.54
|Today Daily Change
|-1.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1685.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.01
|Daily SMA50
|1697.49
|Daily SMA100
|1642.4
|Daily SMA200
|1569.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1716.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1670.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1688.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1699.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1665.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1619.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1710.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1736.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1756.72
Gold Price Forecast: The tide turned alongside sentiment
Gold prices are ending a third consecutive week in the red, collapsing towards the 1,670.00 level at the end of the week. The metal has been under pressure amid a stock market run, based purely on hopes of economic recoveries. Market players decided to ignore most of the negative factors that surged these last few days, including renewed stress between the US and China and riots in the world’s largest economy.
The US Nonfarm Payroll report released this Friday is behind the latest leg lower, as the economy surprisingly added 2.5 million jobs in May, while the unemployment rate increased to just 13.3%, against expectations of 19.8%. The numbers boosted hopes for an economic pickup, and equities soared, with US indexes soaring to their highest in three months. The dollar was only able to appreciate against safe-haven rivals.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY recedes to 109.50 on USD selling, Japan's Q1 GDP revised higher
USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity during Monday's Asian trading hours largely due to broad-based losses in the US dollar. Friday's US jobs report has revived the talk of a V-shaped recovery. Japan's first-quarter GDP has been revised higher.
AUD/USD: Bulls keep 0.7000 on radar as trade optimism prevails
Bulls keep 0.7000 on radar as trade optimism prevails despite holiday in Australia. China’s upbeat trade data, published on Sunday, seems to have offered the immediate direction to the Aussie pair.
WTI cheers OPEC+ announcement to refresh three-month high above $40.00
WTI takes the bids to the highest since March 06 after gap-up opening to $39.65 at the week’s start. Bulls cheer OPEC+ supply cut extension, Saudi Arabia’s price hike to stay firmer above $40.00.
Gold: Nears five-week low, under $1,700, amid broad risk-on sentiment
Gold prices struggle to extend recoveries from $1,670.76, lowest since May 01. Despite being above Friday’s low of $1,670.76, the bullion nears the lowest in more than a month as safe-havens remains offered amid broadly upbeat trading sentiment.
Fed moves back to center stage as transmission mechanism is challenged
The Federal Reserve moves to center stage next week. Outside of the US and Chinese inflation measures, it looks to be a relatively light week in terms of high-frequency economic data. Investors are still ruminating over the surprising jobs report.