Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD nearest support awaits at $1,886

Gold prices mixed as traders eye pre-election stimulus deal – What’s next?

Gold rose 1% on Wednesday, bouncing back from early losses and a near 2% drop in the previous session, lifted by renewed fears over an economic recovery and uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election.

U.S. president Donald Trump, who is being treated for COVID-19, halted negotiations for an additional stimulus package until after the Nov. 3 election.

Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD vulnerable to losses after Trump's stimulus blow

Gold is on the back foot after President Donald Trump abruptly announced the end of fiscal stimulus talks with the Democrats. The precious metal had been bid on expectations for another relief bill worth $1.6 to $2.2 trillion.

After slipping below $1,900, XAU/USD may face further pressure from technicals, which are showing that resistance is stronger than support.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has an initial hurdle at $1,892, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 200-1h and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.

Read more...