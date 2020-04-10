Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700
Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.
Among the important upside barriers, an area including highs marked during late-February and early-March, around $1,690/93, will be the first one to challenge the bulls.
Gold Price Analysis: Climbs above $1,670 as USD weakens on Fed announcement
The greenback came under renewed selling pressure in the early trading hours of the American session after the US Federal Reserve announced that it has taken additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy. The improving market sentiment and a weaker USD allowed the XAU/USD pair to gain traction. As of writing, the pair was up 1.85%, or $30, on a daily basis at $1,675.
The Fed said that it will assist households and employers of all sizes as well as state and local governments and noted that it will purchase up to $600 billion in loans through the Main Street Lending Program. After spending the majority of the day moving sideways in a tight range above the 100 handle, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost its traction and was last seen erasing 0.4% on the day at 99.75.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1684.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1684.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1587.32
|Daily SMA50
|1599.54
|Daily SMA100
|1556.37
|Daily SMA200
|1519.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1690.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1643.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1636.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|1568.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1672.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1661.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1655.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1626.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1608.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1701.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1719.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1748.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to regain 1.0950 amid Good Friday lull, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD regains poise above 1.0900 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and Good Friday induced light trading. Eurogroup agreed half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan. Next of note remains the US CPI data and G20 Energy Summit.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.2450 on Good Friday, focus on US CPI
GBP/USD registers modest gains as markets are inactive on a Good Friday holiday. UK PM Boris Johnson’s departure from ICU, broad US dollar weakness pleased buyers off-late. Coronavirus updates and Brexit drama to offer cues ahead of US CPI awaited.
US CPI March Preview: Oil’s plunge make’s it to the corner store
Consumer inflation is set to take it biggest monthly dip in three years hit by the dual pressures of cascading global oil prices and lower consumption from extensive US layoffs. Currency markets keep their focus on risk.
WTI: Presssured around $23.00 inside weekly falling channel
WTI remains on the back foot inside following its U-turn from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Channel’s support, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement could check further downside. Buyers could target $30.00 during the sustained run-up.
Gold: Awaits fresh clues to revisit $1,700
With the coronavirus crisis weighs the market’s risk, Gold remains on the bulls’ radar while taking rounds to $1,685 last. Also supporting the yellow metal’s buying could be the weak US dollar despite the Fed’s action.