Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700

Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.

Among the important upside barriers, an area including highs marked during late-February and early-March, around $1,690/93, will be the first one to challenge the bulls.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: Climbs above $1,670 as USD weakens on Fed announcement

The greenback came under renewed selling pressure in the early trading hours of the American session after the US Federal Reserve announced that it has taken additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy. The improving market sentiment and a weaker USD allowed the XAU/USD pair to gain traction. As of writing, the pair was up 1.85%, or $30, on a daily basis at $1,675.

The Fed said that it will assist households and employers of all sizes as well as state and local governments and noted that it will purchase up to $600 billion in loans through the Main Street Lending Program. After spending the majority of the day moving sideways in a tight range above the 100 handle, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost its traction and was last seen erasing 0.4% on the day at 99.75.

Read more ...