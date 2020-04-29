Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD moves in a $9 range around the FOMC

Gold pops and drops within $9 range in $1,700s around the Fed's statement

Gold moved higher and then back again within a $9 range on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Federal Reserve interest rate decision to leave rates on hold. At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,705.40, -0.24% on the day, having travelled between a low of $1,698.16 and a high of $1,713.14.

In a vote in favour of a policy that was unanimous, the FOMC on Wednesday announced that it left the benchmark interest rate unchanged within the target range of 0% - 0.25% as widely expected. The Fed also announced in the statement that rates will stay at the bottom until the economy is on track and is committed to using its full range of tools to achieve so.

Read more...

Gold setting for the bearish side

The completion of the previous upward three-wave sequence, lead us to expect a bearish reaction, which could retrace to the end of wave iv of Subminuette degree identified in green, corresponding to of the previous bullish sequence.

On the other hand, the RSI oscillator looks moving to the bearish side, which warns us about the potential declines in the following trading sessions.

Read more...