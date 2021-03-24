Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD moves back above $1730 level, lacks follow-through

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD moves back above $1730 level, lacks follow-through

Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip to weekly lows and was last seen trading with modest gains, just above the $1730 level. A combination of supporting factors assisted the precious metal to gain some traction on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous day's losses. This also marks the first day of a positive move in the previous three, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 25.17 Today Daily Change 0.11 Today Daily Change % 0.44 Today daily open 25.06 Trends Daily SMA20 26.13 Daily SMA50 26.37 Daily SMA100 25.64 Daily SMA200 24.65 Levels Previous Daily High 25.83 Previous Daily Low 25.01 Previous Weekly High 26.64 Previous Weekly Low 25.76 Previous Monthly High 30.07 Previous Monthly Low 25.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.33 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.52 Daily Pivot Point S1 24.77 Daily Pivot Point S2 24.49 Daily Pivot Point S3 23.96 Daily Pivot Point R1 25.59 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.12 Daily Pivot Point R3 26.4

Gold Elliott Wave analysis [Video]

Overview: A slightly bearish bias unfolding for Silver and gold would be expected to follow. Elliott Wave Gold: Today's video is looking more so at a move lower for gold and silver.Gold Trading Strategy:Look for short trade setups late in the next trading session

