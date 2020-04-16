Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility [Video]

Gold: A decisive move above $1730 would be the trigger for the bulls to regain momentum [Video]

We have become more cautious of the breakout on gold in the past 24 hours. The bulls will certainly point to the fact that once more the breakout support (this time around $1702) is holding (as previous breakouts have around $1640 and $1671). Our bias is still positive, with the uptrend support at $1688 today and positively configured momentum. However, there is a risk that the move loses impetus, with the Stochastics rolling over and RSI stalling in the mid-60s. We remain encouraged by the holding of support at $1702, but the hourly chart shows that this is a market which is still close to a near term correction. The formation of what could be a small head and shoulders top over recent sessions (neckline support at $1706) needs watching, as does hourly RSI which is hanging on to 40, whilst hourly MACD lines have just edged below neutral.

Gold Price Analysis: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility

Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.

The uptick marked the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five and seemed unaffected by some the prevalent USD strength/recovery in the global risk sentiment.

Meanwhile, the recent positive move over the past two weeks or so has been along an ascending trend-channel formation, indicating a well-established bullish trend.

The set-up seems well in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for the extension of the recent strong positive momentum from YTD lows set on March 20.

Gold and global recession!

How could the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) warning of a global recession affect Gold?

Yesterday US stocks closed in red, today Asian markets are trading lower for the second day in a row and Futures are also losing ground. Earnings season started and market risk rose again, which helped the DXY move above 100 in overnight trading.

Today we will have the US jobless claims as well as the William (FOMC member) speech in the spotlight to have a brighter idea of the US economic situation. On the other hand, COVID-19 headlines are still driving the market.