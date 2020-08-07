Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD motors on past $2060 per troy ounce ahead of tomorrow's NFP data

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes record high above $2,075, eyes US stimulus talks, NFP

Gold bulls are unstoppable as they refresh all-time high to $2,075.32, currently around $2,070 amid the initial hour of Friday’s Asian trading. The bullion continues to please buyers as uncertainty surrounding the US stimulus joins the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and US dollar declines.

Be it the recently announced adjournment of the US Senate or the broad downside of the greenback, not to forget about the worsening of COVID-19, global markets players are all rushing to gold for risk-safety. It should also be noted that the major central banks’ push towards easy money and dovish statements add charm to the precious metal’s run-up.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 2069.66 Today Daily Change 6.70 Today Daily Change % 0.32 Today daily open 2062.96 Trends Daily SMA20 1902.63 Daily SMA50 1809.82 Daily SMA100 1744.71 Daily SMA200 1640.28 Levels Previous Daily High 2069.78 Previous Daily Low 2034.66 Previous Weekly High 1984.8 Previous Weekly Low 1900 Previous Monthly High 1984.8 Previous Monthly Low 1757.7 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2056.36 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2048.08 Daily Pivot Point S1 2041.82 Daily Pivot Point S2 2020.68 Daily Pivot Point S3 2006.7 Daily Pivot Point R1 2076.94 Daily Pivot Point R2 2090.92 Daily Pivot Point R3 2112.06

Gold Price Analysis: Gold motors on past $2060 per troy ounce ahead of tomorrow's NFP data

As the market gears up for the latest non-farm payroll (NFP) report gold has hit another all-time high on Thursday. It was another session where the greenback looked like it could start to recover as the market (DXY) was 0.33% higher at one point. At about 3.30 pm London time normal service was resumed and the dollar index now trades just under flat. Ever since the coronavirus broke out and the US Federal Reserve announced their latest quantitative easing package it seems inevitable that the precious metal was going to push higher.

