Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD momentum might be slowing

Gold Futures: Upside exhausted?

Traders added around 2.3K contracts to their open interest positions in gold futures markets on Wednesday, according to preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, went down by almost 60.7K contracts, prolonging the choppy activity.

Gold: Momentum might be slowing

There is a big RSI indicator divergence on the daily gold chart. This is when the price makes higher highs but the indicator makes lower highs as FXStreet's analyst Rajan Dhall explains.

Asia Update: Uncertain outlook has FX sentiment suffering and gold firming as haven

Investors continue taking refuge from the storm under a gold umbrella. Still, demand was getting crowded out a bit overnight by a firmer US dollar and demand for US treasuries. However, gold remains supported by Covid-19 driven safe-haven demand, which remains bolstered by the unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli around the globe.