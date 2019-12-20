Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Momentum indicators are flattening their improvements

Gold retreats from 1-week tops, trades with modest losses

Gold edged lower through the early European session on the last trading day of the week and retreated further from one-week tops set on Thursday.

The precious metal gained some traction on Thursday amid reviving safe-haven demand on the back of some political uncertainty stemming out of the US President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives.

Upside remains capped. This coupled with a modest US dollar weakness – further weighed down by softer second-tier US economic data – provided an additional boost to the dollar-denominated commodity and collaborated to the overnight positive momentum. Read more...

Yet another session of testing the resistance around $1480 but as yet no move of conviction. Extremely tight daily ranges (just $9 yesterday again below the Average True range of $12), along with small candle bodies all playing out under the key medium term resistance at $1480 means that this is an indecisive market. A marginally positive candle continues to ask questions of the old stale bulls (from August to October) around the overhead supply of $1480, but we are mindful that repeatedly the market has failed to rally decisively through this resistance. Once more coming into the European session there is a lack of conviction. The downtrend channel resistance at $1481 adds to the barrier to recovery. Momentum indicators are flattening their improvements, a shade above neutral configuration, means that this is a market in need of direction. A close above $1487 would open the upside, but for now this remains a deeply frustrating market. Initial support at $1470 and the hourly chart shows a pivot support around $1465. Read more...