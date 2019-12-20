Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Momentum indicators are flattening their improvements

Gold retreats from 1-week tops, trades with modest losses
Gold edged lower through the early European session on the last trading day of the week and retreated further from one-week tops set on Thursday.
The precious metal gained some traction on Thursday amid reviving safe-haven demand on the back of some political uncertainty stemming out of the US President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives.
Upside remains capped. This coupled with a modest US dollar weakness – further weighed down by softer second-tier US economic data – provided an additional boost to the dollar-denominated commodity and collaborated to the overnight positive momentum. Read more...
Gold: momentum indicators are flattening their improvements [Video]
Yet another session of testing the resistance around $1480 but as yet no move of conviction. Extremely tight daily ranges (just $9 yesterday again below the Average True range of $12), along with small candle bodies all playing out under the key medium term resistance at $1480 means that this is an indecisive market. A marginally positive candle continues to ask questions of the old stale bulls (from August to October) around the overhead supply of $1480, but we are mindful that repeatedly the market has failed to rally decisively through this resistance. Once more coming into the European session there is a lack of conviction. The downtrend channel resistance at $1481 adds to the barrier to recovery. Momentum indicators are flattening their improvements, a shade above neutral configuration, means that this is a market in need of direction. A close above $1487 would open the upside, but for now this remains a deeply frustrating market. Initial support at $1470 and the hourly chart shows a pivot support around $1465. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
