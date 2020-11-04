Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sideways around $1,900 awaiting US elections’ outcome

Gold futures have been moving back and forth between $1,880 and $1,910 on Wednesday, before consolidating near $1,9000 with all eyes on the latest developments of the US elections vote counting.

The yellow metal bounced up after a sharp decline on Thursday’s early trading, as the USD surged across the board after hopes of the blue landslide victory predicted by the polls were frustrated by the tight race between the two candidates.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1904.61 Today Daily Change -1.63 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 1906.24 Trends Daily SMA20 1900.62 Daily SMA50 1914.55 Daily SMA100 1893.12 Daily SMA200 1773.3 Levels Previous Daily High 1910.64 Previous Daily Low 1887.12 Previous Weekly High 1911.46 Previous Weekly Low 1860 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1901.66 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1896.1 Daily Pivot Point S1 1892.03 Daily Pivot Point S2 1877.81 Daily Pivot Point S3 1868.51 Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.55 Daily Pivot Point R2 1924.85 Daily Pivot Point R3 1939.07

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections – Confluence Detector

Gold is down but certainly not out – trading under $1,900 in choppy trading amid the messy US elections. President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden are still waiting for the final tallies in seven states. The nail-biting campaign has triggered high volatility and worries about a contested election is somewhat weighing on the precious metal.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has support at $1,892, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the Pivot Point one-day, and the Simple Moving Average 50-4h.

