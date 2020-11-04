Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sideways around $1,900 awaiting US elections’ outcome
Gold futures have been moving back and forth between $1,880 and $1,910 on Wednesday, before consolidating near $1,9000 with all eyes on the latest developments of the US elections vote counting.
The yellow metal bounced up after a sharp decline on Thursday’s early trading, as the USD surged across the board after hopes of the blue landslide victory predicted by the polls were frustrated by the tight race between the two candidates.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1904.61
|Today Daily Change
|-1.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1906.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1900.62
|Daily SMA50
|1914.55
|Daily SMA100
|1893.12
|Daily SMA200
|1773.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1910.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1887.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1901.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1896.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1892.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1877.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1868.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1939.07
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections – Confluence Detector
Gold is down but certainly not out – trading under $1,900 in choppy trading amid the messy US elections. President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden are still waiting for the final tallies in seven states. The nail-biting campaign has triggered high volatility and worries about a contested election is somewhat weighing on the precious metal.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has support at $1,892, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the Pivot Point one-day, and the Simple Moving Average 50-4h.
