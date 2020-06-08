Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD mildly bid under $1,700, still below 50-day SMA

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD mildly bid under $1,700, still below 50-day SMA

Gold prices pick up the bids near $1,687.90, up 0.15% on a day, during the early Monday’s trading. Despite bouncing off five-week low, the bullion stays below 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD. As a result, sellers remain hopeful of the fresh downside.

Though, a clear break below Friday’s low of $1,670.76 becomes necessary for the bears to return. In doing so, 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of March-May upside, near $1,644/46 becomes the key.

Chart of The Week: Gold bears burst into the barroom-brawl zone

The price of gold has continued within the bearish trajectory highlighted in last week's analysis here: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bearish case for the contrarians out there.

With the price now in a confirmed bearish trend, according to MACD, bullish corrections would be expected to be short-lived while respecting the resistance structure around 1700. Further extensions are expected towards the next major support level and higher volume-profile nodes in the 1620/40s.

