Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD mildly bid near three-week top above $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: Mildly bid near three-week top above $1,700

Gold prices recover from the intraday low of $1,728.84 to currently around $1,733, up 0.12% on a day, during the early Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion snaps three-day winning streak, while also stepping back from the highest since April 24, amid risk reset.

The global markets seem to step back from the earlier risk-off sentiment amid the latest wave of optimism backed by increasing odds of another stimulus from the US. Also favoring the mood could be a few more comments from the Fed policymakers defying negative Fed rates.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1732.74 Today Daily Change 1.28 Today Daily Change % 0.07 Today daily open 1731.46 Trends Daily SMA20 1706.03 Daily SMA50 1652.59 Daily SMA100 1613.11 Daily SMA200 1552.78 Levels Previous Daily High 1736.38 Previous Daily Low 1711.12 Previous Weekly High 1723.7 Previous Weekly Low 1682.3 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1726.73 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1720.77 Daily Pivot Point S1 1716.26 Daily Pivot Point S2 1701.06 Daily Pivot Point S3 1691 Daily Pivot Point R1 1741.52 Daily Pivot Point R2 1751.58 Daily Pivot Point R3 1766.78

Asia FX & Gold: Spark sends gold higher while future looks even shinier

President Trump poking the US-China hornet's nest again on Fox News amid the backdrop of unprecedented central bank easing provided a spark to ignite gold prices higher. And with Fed Chair Powell hitting the market square between the eyes in suggesting the FOMC are extremely worried about the risks of corporate failure and associated permanent job losses, gold investors were all ears.

The US administration's ongoing criticism of China over Covid-19 will be a staple in gold investors' diets in the leadup to the US election and should provide a positive and lasting backdrop for gold prices into year-end.

Read more ...