Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD mildly bid below $1,700 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

Gold Price Analysis: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart

Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock futures. The yellow metal is trading at $1,682 per ounce, representing a 1% drop on the day, having faced rejection at $1,690 during the early Asian trading hours.

China reported 99 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest in recent weeks, according to The Economic Times. Further, the number of new cases rose to 108 on Sunday, taking the nationwide tally to 82,160, according to William Yang, East Asia correspondent for DW.

Gold: Mildly bid below $1,700 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

While extending its recovery moves from $1,640, registered last Thursday, Gold prices remain 0.36% positive to $1,690 amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion seems to take clues from the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears amid an absence of major market players due to the holidays. With more than 114,000 deaths, not to forget above 1.8 million cases, the pandemic has feared the global policymakers and pushes the rush to risk-safety. The recent drive up could have taken clues from the US data.

The world’s largest economy has toppled Italy to become the global epicenter of the deadly disease. As per the latest data, there are more than 20,000 deaths and above 530,000 cases in the US.

