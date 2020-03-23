Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD might be re-establishing its status as a safe-haven

Gold climbs higher to $1,550 area as Fed brings out big guns

The troy ounce of the precious metal erased more than $50 last week but erased all of its gains in a single day as investors seem to be reassessing their choice of safe-haven following the Fed's drastic policy action. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was up 3.4% on a daily basis at $1,550.

The Return of Gold as a Safe Haven

The US Federal Reserve took exhaustive measures today help provide more stimulus to a world economy which everyday seems to be on the brink of collapse. Today’s measures aim to pump US Dollars into the system, as firms around the world scramble to secure funds for simple everyday operations, among other things.

