Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD melts into next week with lower levels in sight

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,850 amid risk reset

Gold rises to $1,865, intraday high $1,866.14, during the early Asian session on Monday. The bullion recently picked up bids as the market sentiment improved over the hopes of the American stimulus to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). Though, fears of strict lockdown conditions hampering the global economic growth seem to probe the bulls. Additionally, catalysts likely allegations on US President Donald Trump and Brexit uncertainty are an extra burden on the market’s mood.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1861.2
Today Daily Change -0.56
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1861.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1930.4
Daily SMA50 1942.58
Daily SMA100 1845.41
Daily SMA200 1724.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1875.23
Previous Daily Low 1852.46
Previous Weekly High 1955.66
Previous Weekly Low 1848.84
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1861.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1866.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 1851.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 1840.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 1828.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 1873.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 1885.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1896.61

 

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD melts into next week with lower levels in sight

The precious metals complex has been hampered by the persistent greenback strength. Since the price broke the triangle pattern on the chart the price hasn't looked back even once. There was a small glimmer of hope when the price retraced back to the green resistance line but the bears maintained their grip on the yellow metal.

AUD/USD jumps above 0.7050 as Westpac pushes back RBA rate cut call

AUD/USD jumps above 0.7050 as Westpac pushes back RBA rate cut call

AUD/USD catches fresh bids and briefly regains 0.7050 after an influential economist pushing back his RBA rate cut forecast to November from October. The US stock futures rise, lending support to the higher-yielding aussie.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls not convincing enough in test of resistance

USD/JPY bulls not convincing enough in test of resistance

USD/JPY bulls struggle to make headway above critical support. There are a number of factors in play from a fundamental point of view, but the technician would argue that it is too even a playing field in that respect.

USD/JPY News

Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support

Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support

Gold's weekly chart momentum studies have turned bearish. The weekly chart MACD histogram is now printing a deeper bar below the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of the downward momentum. 

Gold News

Forex Weekly Outlook: Investors eye UK GDP, eurozone inflation

Forex Weekly Outlook: Investors eye UK GDP, eurozone inflation

The US dollar enjoyed strong gains against the major currencies last week. Will the greenback’s rally continue? Inflation and GDP releases are this week’s highlights. BOE Bailey was forced to do some damage control last week.

