Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD melts into next week with lower levels in sight

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,850 amid risk reset
Gold rises to $1,865, intraday high $1,866.14, during the early Asian session on Monday. The bullion recently picked up bids as the market sentiment improved over the hopes of the American stimulus to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). Though, fears of strict lockdown conditions hampering the global economic growth seem to probe the bulls. Additionally, catalysts likely allegations on US President Donald Trump and Brexit uncertainty are an extra burden on the market’s mood.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1861.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1861.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1930.4
|Daily SMA50
|1942.58
|Daily SMA100
|1845.41
|Daily SMA200
|1724.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1875.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1852.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1955.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.84
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1861.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1866.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1851.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1840.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1828.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1873.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1885.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1896.61
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD melts into next week with lower levels in sight
The precious metals complex has been hampered by the persistent greenback strength. Since the price broke the triangle pattern on the chart the price hasn't looked back even once. There was a small glimmer of hope when the price retraced back to the green resistance line but the bears maintained their grip on the yellow metal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
