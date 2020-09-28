Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD melts into next week with lower levels in sight

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,850 amid risk reset

Gold rises to $1,865, intraday high $1,866.14, during the early Asian session on Monday. The bullion recently picked up bids as the market sentiment improved over the hopes of the American stimulus to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). Though, fears of strict lockdown conditions hampering the global economic growth seem to probe the bulls. Additionally, catalysts likely allegations on US President Donald Trump and Brexit uncertainty are an extra burden on the market’s mood.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1861.2 Today Daily Change -0.56 Today Daily Change % -0.03 Today daily open 1861.76 Trends Daily SMA20 1930.4 Daily SMA50 1942.58 Daily SMA100 1845.41 Daily SMA200 1724.82 Levels Previous Daily High 1875.23 Previous Daily Low 1852.46 Previous Weekly High 1955.66 Previous Weekly Low 1848.84 Previous Monthly High 2075.32 Previous Monthly Low 1863.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1861.16 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1866.53 Daily Pivot Point S1 1851.07 Daily Pivot Point S2 1840.38 Daily Pivot Point S3 1828.3 Daily Pivot Point R1 1873.84 Daily Pivot Point R2 1885.92 Daily Pivot Point R3 1896.61

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD melts into next week with lower levels in sight

The precious metals complex has been hampered by the persistent greenback strength. Since the price broke the triangle pattern on the chart the price hasn't looked back even once. There was a small glimmer of hope when the price retraced back to the green resistance line but the bears maintained their grip on the yellow metal.

