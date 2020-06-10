Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD meets resistance just under $1720

Gold holding in positive territory ahead of the Fed showdown

Gold prices have been elevated, taking back territory in the 1700s while risk appetite has cooled in the US and Europe. Analysts say the market has been due for a rest as investors take stock of a rally that saw the S&P 500 erase its year-to-date losses at the start of this week.

Bonds were mixed but haven currencies CHF and JPY rose sharply, which shows there is hesitance on what to expect from here. Gold, leading into the Federal Reserve today, will be accumulating expectations of a weaker dollar and a dovish outlook from the central bank.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1716.84 Today Daily Change 2.26 Today Daily Change % 0.13 Today daily open 1714.58 Trends Daily SMA20 1722.66 Daily SMA50 1700.76 Daily SMA100 1645.35 Daily SMA200 1571.41 Levels Previous Daily High 1720.86 Previous Daily Low 1692.33 Previous Weekly High 1745.12 Previous Weekly Low 1670.76 Previous Monthly High 1765.38 Previous Monthly Low 1670.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1709.96 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1703.23 Daily Pivot Point S1 1697.65 Daily Pivot Point S2 1680.73 Daily Pivot Point S3 1669.12 Daily Pivot Point R1 1726.18 Daily Pivot Point R2 1737.79 Daily Pivot Point R3 1754.71

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD meets resistance just under $1720

Gold has had a pretty good session on Tuesday rising over 1% building on Monday's advances. The price has now hit a resistance level at USD 1720 per troy ounce. This level is very close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and this could make the level stronger.

The market is also struggling at the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA). If the price does move lower from here then this could be considered a rejection. The USD 1700 psychological level has been a strong pivot zone and the market could find some support there.

Read more ...