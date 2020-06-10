Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD meets resistance just under $1720

Gold holding in positive territory ahead of the Fed showdown
Gold prices have been elevated, taking back territory in the 1700s while risk appetite has cooled in the US and Europe. Analysts say the market has been due for a rest as investors take stock of a rally that saw the S&P 500 erase its year-to-date losses at the start of this week.
Bonds were mixed but haven currencies CHF and JPY rose sharply, which shows there is hesitance on what to expect from here. Gold, leading into the Federal Reserve today, will be accumulating expectations of a weaker dollar and a dovish outlook from the central bank.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1716.84
|Today Daily Change
|2.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1714.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.66
|Daily SMA50
|1700.76
|Daily SMA100
|1645.35
|Daily SMA200
|1571.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1720.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1692.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1709.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1703.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1697.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1680.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1669.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1726.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1737.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.71
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD meets resistance just under $1720
Gold has had a pretty good session on Tuesday rising over 1% building on Monday's advances. The price has now hit a resistance level at USD 1720 per troy ounce. This level is very close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and this could make the level stronger.
The market is also struggling at the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA). If the price does move lower from here then this could be considered a rejection. The USD 1700 psychological level has been a strong pivot zone and the market could find some support there.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls regain poise, eye 0.7000 ahead of Fed
AUD/USD's rebound from near 0.6930 region regains traction, as it aims for the 0.7000 mark amid broad US dollar weakness. Dismal Chinese inflation data and pre-Fed caution could keep the bulls on the edge.
USD/JPY holds lower ground sub-108 amid pre-Fed caution
Amid a typical pre-Fed caution trading, USD/JPY is feeling the pull of the gravity, as it moves further away from the 108 handle in Asia. Dismal Chinese inflation and US-China tensions continue to dampen the investor sentiment.
Dollar Index hits three-month low ahead of Fed
Dollar index (DXY) remains on the defensive amid speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could announce new measures to curb the rise in the bond yields. The central bank is expected to keep rates at record lows.
Gold: Friday's drop erased, but bearish channel intact
Gold remains stuck in the falling channel despite the two-day rally. The two-day winning trend has erased Friday's decline from $1,716 to $1,1670. Even so, it is too early to call a bullish revival. A move above $1,734 is needed to confirm a bullish breakout.
WTI: Monthly support line eyed amid pullback below $38.50
WTI benchmark snaps the previous day’s recovery moves from $37.26. Other than the energy benchmark’s failure to cross $38.55, bearish MACD also favors the odds of further downside towards the monthly support near $36.95.