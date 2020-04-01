Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD marks fresh lows in disjointed markets, despite risk-off NY session

Gold Price Analysis: Below $1,600, weak under 21/50-day SMAs

While a sustained break below 21/50-day SMAs portrays Gold’s weakness, the yellow metal seesaws around $1,579/78 amid the Asian session on Wednesday. The safe-haven currently takes rounds to 50% Fibonacci retracement of its early-March month declines amid bullish MACD.

In addition to the said SMA confluence near $1,590/92, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,607 and March 26 high near $1,645 will also challenge the buyers in case of the metal’s fresh upside. Meanwhile, $1,560 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near $1,548 can offer immediate support during further weakness, which is quite expected.

Gold marks fresh lows in disjointed markets, despite risk-off NY session

Gold marked a fresh low on Wall Street during Tuesday's session following a series of offers and despite a risk-off session, (for the most part) and the US dollar losing traction into the end of the quarter. Gold is trading at $1,576.70 at the time of writing in early Asia, -2.27% for the prior 24-hour period having travelled from a high of $1,626.55 to a low of $1,573.80.

Stock markets were less volatile than they have been in recent sessions, which weighed on gold to an extent. However, the final result was pretty, representing a manic first quarter to the year. More on that here: Wall Street Close: Benchmarks tumble into manic quarter's end

