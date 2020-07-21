Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD marks a conspicuous high invigorating much market scrutiny

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates gains above $1,800 inside immediate rising channel

Gold prices seesaw around $1,818/17 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal surged to the fresh high since September 2011 the previous day. Favoring the buyers was a sustained break above $1,815/16 horizontal area comprising multiple highs marked since July 09.



Gold marks a conspicuous high invigorating much market scrutiny

The price of gold has extended its rally at the start of the week, en-route to the said Fibonacci expressed in the following start of the week analysis: Gold Price Analysis: Risks in potential short-term shakeouts of positioning. The $1,820s could be a tough nut to crack and will test the committedness of the speculative bulls.

