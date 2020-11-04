Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD managed to recover the early lost ground to the $1882-81 region

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around $1908-10 region

Gold managed to recover the early lost ground to the $1882-81 region and has now moved well within the striking distance of two-week tops set earlier this Wednesday.

The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to attract some dip-buying at lower levels and move back above the $1900 mark. The greenback started losing ground after Reuters reported that the incumbent President Donald Trump's lead has narrowed in the key battleground state of Michigan.

Read more...

Gold slides after elections, but before results

In Monday's analysis, I wrote that the market situation is likely to become more specific right before, during, and perhaps shortly after the U.S. presidential elections . And by "specific", I mean that the markets could begin moving against their previous trends.

Well, that's precisely what we've witnessed so far. The overnight volatility is significant as the markets try to estimate the election outcome, with the odds keep changing quickly. Let's start today's market examination with the USD Index.

Read more...