Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD managed to recover the early lost ground to the $1882-81 region

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around $1908-10 region
Gold managed to recover the early lost ground to the $1882-81 region and has now moved well within the striking distance of two-week tops set earlier this Wednesday.
The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to attract some dip-buying at lower levels and move back above the $1900 mark. The greenback started losing ground after Reuters reported that the incumbent President Donald Trump's lead has narrowed in the key battleground state of Michigan.
Gold slides after elections, but before results
In Monday's analysis, I wrote that the market situation is likely to become more specific right before, during, and perhaps shortly after the U.S. presidential elections . And by "specific", I mean that the markets could begin moving against their previous trends.
Well, that's precisely what we've witnessed so far. The overnight volatility is significant as the markets try to estimate the election outcome, with the odds keep changing quickly. Let's start today's market examination with the USD Index.
LIVE: Markets rise as tight biting elections edge toward Biden
The US Presidential election remains tight, yet Biden seems to be improving his position in Michigan and Wisconsin. Markets are rising and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, the dollar gained on fears of a contested election.
EUR/USD battles 1.17 as Biden advances in tight election
EUR/USD is battling 1.17 as the US Presidential Elections remain contested but seem better for Biden. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. ADP's private-sector jobs report missed with 365K in October.
GBP/USD falls off 1.30 as US elections closely watched
GBP/USD has slipped back below 1.30 in highly volatile trading. The market mood remains upbeat amid rising chances for a Biden victory in the US elections. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections
Gold is down but certainly not out – trading under $1,900 in choppy trading amid the messy US elections. President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden are still waiting for the final tallies in seven states.
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change at -8 million, WTI climbs higher toward $39
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate edged higher after this report and was last seen gaining 1.65% on the day at $38.75.