Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers early lost ground to weekly lows, back near $1880

Gold has managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground to weekly lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, just below the $1880 level.

The precious metal extended this week's rejection slide from the $1900 neighbourhood and witnessed some selling through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The latest optimism about promising COVID-19 vaccine trial results, along with a goodish rebound in the equity markets undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

Retail sales drags down markets

The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down-. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

