Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD makes a dead cat bounce in the downtrend of March

Gold looking awfully weak
On February 26th, the Gold price reached $1714.90, the lowest level since June 16th, 2020. The key reason why the precious metal plummeted was the strengthening of the American currency, which skyrocketed due to a rally in the US bond yield.
Physical demand for Gold remains rather limited due to a drop in personal income all over the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Need for Gold as a “safe haven” asset is also pretty low: investors’ attitude towards risks is quite good, and the farther the better. Read more...
Gold price analysis: XAU/USD makes a dead cat bounce in the downtrend of March
Last week, gold dropped quickly to $1717/oz. However, the decline did not last longly and the bull has returned. In the first London session of the week, gold steadily rose to $1753/ounce. Gold plummeted in the dimensional news.
For the Bulls, gold could increase by the push from the new economic stimulus package, which worth $1900 billion, was approved by only the Democracy. Nancy Pelosi, said that: "The package can be passed without approval from the Republican". Read more...
Gold analysis: Breaks pattern
The yellow metal's price has broken the descending wedge pattern and almost immediately dropped to the 1,720.00 level. However, afterwards a recovery started and on Monday morning, the price was once again located near the 1,760.00 level.
In the near term future, the price was expected to reach for the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average near 1,770.00 and afterwards the 100 and 200-hour SMAs near 1,785.00. Read more...
