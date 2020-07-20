Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD major cup and handle pattern [Video]

Gold moves horizontally slightly below 9-year high [Video]

Gold prices are in a horizontal move after they reached a nine-year peak near 1,817 and remaining above the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The MACD oscillator is moving sideways above the zero line but it fell beneath the trigger line, while the RSI indicator is flattening slightly below the overbought zone.

XAU/USD: Major cup and handle pattern

Technically, Gold is in an attractive maneuver mode right now, breaking the trading channel and moving the average moving averages upwards with extreme bullish sentiment.

For weeks and even months in Q2, gold has shown strong bullish performance. If we have a pullback or price reversal, we will see a cup/cup shape and handle from the 2011 high at 1,920 to 2,020. The cup and handle formation are even more bullish, especially in the long run.

Gold holds steady around $1810 level, bullish bias remains

Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Monday and consolidated in a range, around the $1810 region through the early European session.

Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Monday and consolidated in a range, around the $1810 region through the early European session.

A modest pickup in the US dollar demand exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity during the early part of the trading activity on the first day of a new week. However, a combination of factors attracted some dip-buying and helped limit any deeper losses for the metal.