Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD maintains weak bias in near term; broader trend is bullish [Video]

Gold closing tentatively higher on Friday has settled immediate fears of a renewed downside momentum build up, but the largely neutral tone to the outlook persists now. Daily momentum indicators are sitting very much around neutral levels, with RSI and Stochastics flat but a shade above 50, whilst MACD lines are flat but a shade above neutral. We continue to take any support on gold above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 as being marginally positive for the gold outlook. However the bulls need to pull above $1973 to really push towards the key near term resistance of $2015. The hourly chart shows support holding above $1937/$1940 pivot band which sustains the mild positive bias, however, indicators appear neutralised still and the bulls unable to push forward. Read More...

 

Gold prices have been underperforming in the past month, hovering around the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and slightly above the Ichimoku cloud. When looking at the bigger picture the price has a clear upside tendency despite the latest sideways movement after the pullback on the all-time high of 2,074.89.  

In the daily timeframe, momentum is too weak to provide a sustained move higher. The RSI is moving horizontally marginally above the 50 level, while the MACD is standing beneath its trigger line, trying to slip below the zero level. Read More...

Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to 1-1/2-week lows, around the $1921 region in the last hour.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous week's modest gains, instead came under some renewed selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. Worries about the second wave of the coronavirus infections boosted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency, which, in turn, weighed heavily on the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...

Overview
Today last price 1922
Today Daily Change -28.55
Today Daily Change % -1.46
Today daily open 1950.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1945.37
Daily SMA50 1935.06
Daily SMA100 1836.48
Daily SMA200 1714.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1960.16
Previous Daily Low 1943.09
Previous Weekly High 1973.64
Previous Weekly Low 1932.88
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1953.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1949.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 1942.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 1934.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 1925.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 1959.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 1968.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 1976.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

