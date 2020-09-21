Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD maintains weak bias in near term; broader trend is bullish [Video]

Gold: The largely neutral tone to the outlook persists now [Video]
Gold closing tentatively higher on Friday has settled immediate fears of a renewed downside momentum build up, but the largely neutral tone to the outlook persists now. Daily momentum indicators are sitting very much around neutral levels, with RSI and Stochastics flat but a shade above 50, whilst MACD lines are flat but a shade above neutral. We continue to take any support on gold above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 as being marginally positive for the gold outlook. However the bulls need to pull above $1973 to really push towards the key near term resistance of $2015. The hourly chart shows support holding above $1937/$1940 pivot band which sustains the mild positive bias, however, indicators appear neutralised still and the bulls unable to push forward. Read More...
Gold maintains weak bias in near term; broader trend is bullish [Video]
Gold prices have been underperforming in the past month, hovering around the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and slightly above the Ichimoku cloud. When looking at the bigger picture the price has a clear upside tendency despite the latest sideways movement after the pullback on the all-time high of 2,074.89.
In the daily timeframe, momentum is too weak to provide a sustained move higher. The RSI is moving horizontally marginally above the 50 level, while the MACD is standing beneath its trigger line, trying to slip below the zero level. Read More...
Gold drops to near two-week lows, around $1920 region
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to 1-1/2-week lows, around the $1921 region in the last hour.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous week's modest gains, instead came under some renewed selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. Worries about the second wave of the coronavirus infections boosted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency, which, in turn, weighed heavily on the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1922
|Today Daily Change
|-28.55
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.46
|Today daily open
|1950.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1945.37
|Daily SMA50
|1935.06
|Daily SMA100
|1836.48
|Daily SMA200
|1714.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1960.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1943.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1953.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1949.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1942.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1934.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1925.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1959.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1968.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1976.51
