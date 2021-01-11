Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD lost nearly 3% on a weekly basis

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD licks its wounds around $1,850 as risk dwindles

Gold wavers around $1,848-50 while extending late Friday’s recovery moves to early Asian trading session on Monday. Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Sino-American tension challenge the risk sentiment, hopes of the US stimulus favor gold sellers.

With the Democratic Party’s latest victory in the US Senate, their path to the White House and a clear dominance in the Congress becomes imminent. Markets cheer the Democratic victory due to the stimulus-friendly nature.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1828.49 Today Daily Change -19.45 Today Daily Change % -1.05 Today daily open 1847.94 Trends Daily SMA20 1884.98 Daily SMA50 1868.93 Daily SMA100 1892.3 Daily SMA200 1839.31 Levels Previous Daily High 1917.62 Previous Daily Low 1828.27 Previous Weekly High 1959.42 Previous Weekly Low 1828.27 Previous Monthly High 1906.87 Previous Monthly Low 1775.52 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1862.4 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1883.49 Daily Pivot Point S1 1811.6 Daily Pivot Point S2 1775.26 Daily Pivot Point S3 1722.25 Daily Pivot Point R1 1900.95 Daily Pivot Point R2 1953.96 Daily Pivot Point R3 1990.3

Gold Weekly Forecast: 200-day SMA last line of defense for XAU/USD ahead of $1,800

The XAU/USD pair started the new year on a firm footing and rose more than 2% on the first trading day of 2021. The pair preserved its bullish momentum during the first half of the week and touched its highest level in nearly two months at $1,959 on Wednesday. However, gold staged a sharp U-turn and closed the week with heavy losses below $1,850 as the sharp decline amid rising US Treasury bond yields dragged the price below key support levels and triggered additional technical selloffs.

